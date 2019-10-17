Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Stevenson Hodge. View Sign Service Information Carlisle Funeral Home 701 Hospital Drive Tarboro , NC 27886 (252)-823-0211 Funeral service 11:00 AM Edgecombe Memorial Park in the mausoleum Send Flowers Obituary





TARBORO - Nancy Stevenson Hodge, 91, a longtime resident of Edgecombe County, passed away peacefully on Monday October 14th, 2019 at her home in Tarboro, NC.



Visitation was held Wednesday October 16th, 2019 from 4:30pm to 6:30pm at the home of Nancy, 4781 McKendree Church Road Tarboro, NC 27886.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday October 17th, 2019 beginning at 11:00am at Edgecombe Memorial Park in the mausoleum with the Reverend Nathan Wittman of St. James United Methodist Church of Tarboro officiating.



Nancy was born in Mason, Michigan on September 16, 1928. She graduated from Berea College located in Berea, Kentucky, where she earned a teaching degree. She and her family moved to Tarboro in 1964, where she taught school at Bridgers and Pattillo until she retired at the age of 60.



Nancy is preceded in death by her husband Jack Robert Hodge September 30th, 2008 and her first-born son William Robert Hodge February 4th, 2012.



Nancy is survived by her son James Michael Hodge and wife Mary Watson Hodge of Tarboro. Grandchildren Robert Stevenson Hodge and wife Christon Nichole Hodge of Tarboro, Joseph Bryan Hodge of Apex, and Jason Edward Watson of Tarboro. Great-Grandchildren Ainsley and Carlyn Hodge, Graham and Landon Hodge, and Ella Watson.



In lieu of flowers please donate to Berea College at 101 Chestnut Street, Berea, KY 40404.



Arrangements are entrusted to Carlisle Funeral Home, 701 Hospital Drive, Tarboro, NC 27886. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

Nancy Stevenson HodgeTARBORO - Nancy Stevenson Hodge, 91, a longtime resident of Edgecombe County, passed away peacefully on Monday October 14th, 2019 at her home in Tarboro, NC.Visitation was held Wednesday October 16th, 2019 from 4:30pm to 6:30pm at the home of Nancy, 4781 McKendree Church Road Tarboro, NC 27886.Funeral services will be held on Thursday October 17th, 2019 beginning at 11:00am at Edgecombe Memorial Park in the mausoleum with the Reverend Nathan Wittman of St. James United Methodist Church of Tarboro officiating.Nancy was born in Mason, Michigan on September 16, 1928. She graduated from Berea College located in Berea, Kentucky, where she earned a teaching degree. She and her family moved to Tarboro in 1964, where she taught school at Bridgers and Pattillo until she retired at the age of 60.Nancy is preceded in death by her husband Jack Robert Hodge September 30th, 2008 and her first-born son William Robert Hodge February 4th, 2012.Nancy is survived by her son James Michael Hodge and wife Mary Watson Hodge of Tarboro. Grandchildren Robert Stevenson Hodge and wife Christon Nichole Hodge of Tarboro, Joseph Bryan Hodge of Apex, and Jason Edward Watson of Tarboro. Great-Grandchildren Ainsley and Carlyn Hodge, Graham and Landon Hodge, and Ella Watson.In lieu of flowers please donate to Berea College at 101 Chestnut Street, Berea, KY 40404.Arrangements are entrusted to Carlisle Funeral Home, 701 Hospital Drive, Tarboro, NC 27886. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlislefuneralhome.com . As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Oct. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close