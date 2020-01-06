Olivia Ellen Rice
ROCKY MOUNT - Olivia Ellen Rice, age 89, daughter of John A. and Brownie (Spruill) Ellen of Rocky Mount, NC, and widow of Howard E. Rice, Sr. of Richmond, VA., passed Thursday, January 2, 2020. Howard, known as "Chief Rice" of the Henrico County Fire Dept, passed in Jan. 2003.
Olivia was a longtime member of North Run Baptist Church and served faithfully in the church nursery for nearly three decades. She is survived by her sisters, Sallie Smiley (Ron) of NC, and Mary Bett Ellen of VA, and by Howard's brother Charles C. Rice (Linda) of Richmond, and brother-in-law Robert L. Tignor of Richmond, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is survived by four children, Howard E. Rice, Jr. (Karen), Grace R. Greene (Glenn), John M. Rice (Cindy), and Jill R. Jinnett (Steve); eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 10, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm. at Bliley's - Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road where a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2019 at 11 am. Interment will be at Westhampton Memorial Park in Richmond.
Flowers are welcome or donations can be made to Alzheimer's research in her honor.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Jan. 6, 2020