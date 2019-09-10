William Arthur Van Dyke
ROCKY MOUNT - William, beloved husband of Susan J. Van Dyke, died unexpectedly on September 7, 2019. He is a graduate of East Duplin High School, Beulaville, NC. He worked as an air conditioning mechanic and construction worker. He met his wife, Susan, in 1991, and they married a year later in Whitakers, NC.
Will was a talented artist and lover of all things outdoors. His motorcycle and Labrador retriever, Duke, was his constant companions over the past few years. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need, and was a true country gentleman.
He is survived by his wife, and many cousins in the Duplin County area.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Donations are welcome to the Harold Cooley Library in Nashville, NC.
Thank you to Nash General Hospital Emergency Staff, and Dr. Grace Jere.
Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Sept. 10, 2019