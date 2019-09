William Arthur Van DykeROCKY MOUNT - William, beloved husband of Susan J. Van Dyke, died unexpectedly on September 7, 2019. He is a graduate of East Duplin High School, Beulaville, NC. He worked as an air conditioning mechanic and construction worker. He met his wife, Susan, in 1991, and they married a year later in Whitakers, NC.Will was a talented artist and lover of all things outdoors. His motorcycle and Labrador retriever, Duke, was his constant companions over the past few years. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need, and was a true country gentleman.He is survived by his wife, and many cousins in the Duplin County area.A memorial service will be held at a later date.Donations are welcome to the Harold Cooley Library in Nashville, NC.Thank you to Nash General Hospital Emergency Staff, and Dr. Grace Jere.Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.johnsonfuneralsandcremations.com As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram