Carol A. Krup
Carol A. Krup 1947—2020
Carol A. Krup, 73, of Roscoe, Illinois passed away October 17, 2020 after a long battle with Rheumatoid Arthritis-Associated Interstitial Lung Disease at her residence with her husband, children and family friends by her side. Carol was born January 1, 1947 in Rockford, Illinois, the daughter of Robert Munson and Ellen (Swanson) Leveroos. She grew up in Rockford and then moved to Roscoe 25 years ago. She is a graduate of East High School (1964), Rockford Memorial Nursing School, Rockford College and the University of St. Francis. Carol worked as a nurse in a number of capacities, many of which were management, but most recently worked for Beloit Health System as an occupational health nurse at United Technologies Corp (UTC) Aerospace Systems. In retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and pet cats, reading books and loved all things Swedish. Survivors include her husband of 53 years - Randy Krup; her son Troy (Kerri) Krup; her daughter Tina (David) Ring; and her grandchildren Aiden Krup, Ainsley Krup and Miles Ring. She was predeceased by her parents.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Avenue, Rockford, IL 61104. A private family service to follow. Burial will be at a later date at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery, Rockford, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials will go to Northern Illinois Hospice and the Try-Beta Foundation. Please visit www.olsonfh.com for Covid 19 limitations or to express a condolence.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral Home - Rockford
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 963-6521
