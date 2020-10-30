Dolores Ann (Long) Cascio 1932—2020
Dolores Ann (Long) Cascio, 87, ran into the arms of her Lord and Savior on October 25, 2020. She was born to Anna (Full) Long and James F. Long on Veteran's Day, November 11, 1932 in Sublette, IL. She lived most of her life in Rockford and graduated from Bishop Muldoon High School in 1950. Dolores was a talented local artist who studied under the late Christy Andres. She was an active member of Blackhawk Trails Club, Y Artists, TOPS, Blackhawk Wood Carvers, RVC Center for Learning in Retirement and St. James Catholic Church. She was a woman of great faith and lived her faith every day in service to the Lord. On Easter Sunday 1981, Dolores was left physically disabled from a car accident which killed her husband and mother. Her fighting spirit kept her alive as she knew the Lord had more work for her to do.
She is survived by three daughters, Karen Cascio, Barbara (Doug) Karraker, Connie (Thomas) Naber, granddaughters, Anna (Kyle) Polzin, Sara Karraker; grandsons, Andrew (Hallie) Naber, Jonathan (Yara) Naber, David Naber; 3 great granddaughters; and 1 great grandson. She is predeceased by her husband, Joseph C. Cascio; daughter, Carol Ann; both of her parents; and brothers, Delmar and James Long.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 in St. James Catholic Church, 428 N. 2nd Street, Rockford with a visitation from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. followed by a rosary service. Burial in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to EWTN or St. James Catholic Church, Rockford. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com