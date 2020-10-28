1/1
Dorothy E. Kleczewski
1929 - 2020
Dorothy E. Kleczewski 1929—2020
Dorothy E. Kleczewski, 91, of Loves Park passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Survivors include children, Kristin (Mark) Fischer, Steve (Kelly) Kleczewski; grandchildren, Mike Fischer, Kevin Fischer, Krystin Cooper, Justin Jones; and step great grandchildren, Hadley Cooper, Leila Jones. Predeceased by husband; brothers, Ralph, Donald, Raymond; sisters, Pearl, Elma; and good friend, Herman Zick.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park with a visitation from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Private family burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Machesney Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Loves Park
OCT
31
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Loves Park
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
