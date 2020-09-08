Gerald W. DeWalt 1933—2020
Gerald W. "Gerry" DeWalt, 87, of Loves Park was called home Sunday, September 6, 2020. Born July 26, 1933, in Aberdeen, SD, the son of Joseph and Johanna (Kocher) DeWalt. Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean Conflict. Married Audrey Willis. Employed by ELCO, retiring in 1996. Gerry loved spending time with his grandchildren, buying scratch-off tickets, and playing practical jokes. Survivors include his wife, Audrey; daughters, Marilyn (Roger) Verhasselt, Vicki (Bernard) Hoover, Heather (Michael) Montana; loving companion, Mickey Blue; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and two brothers, Kenneth (Ginny) DeWalt and William (Sandy) DeWalt. Predeceased by daughters, Brenda Schmidt, Donna Newgren; one brother.
Service at 10 a.m., Friday, September 11, 2020 in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park with a walkthrough visitation one hour prior to service time. Facemasks and social distancing required. Burial in Floral Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. For more information, visit delehantyfh.com
