John James Scaduto 1925—2020John James Scaduto was born on April 11th, 1925 in Chicago, IL and passed away on November 9th, 2020 at the age of 95.John shared 72 wonderful years with his lovely wife Laverne. Together, they spent over 30 years enjoying Lake Summerset as their home. A man known by many names – John, Gramps, Johnny Linguini, the Mayor, and many more. He worked in car sales, insurance, concrete demolition, and project management. Some of his most notable projects include the opening of Al Capone's Vault, the building of the Byron nuclear plant and the development of cutting tools still used in the concrete demolition field today. John was a proud WWII Navy Combat Veteran who enjoyed a day on the lake fishing, taking gambling trips, bowling, bocce, and a round of golf (even at the age of 94). Past member of the LSA Board, LSA Fish Club, member of the American Legion of Durand, and a Salvation Army Volunteer. John was a local legend in karaoke, a lover of a good cocktail, and a teller of silly (and sometimes inappropriate) jokes.John believed the key to a long life is the love of a good woman, a stiff drink, an occasional smoke, and a little bit of gambling.He is survived by his wife Laverne (nee Skomer), daughter Kim (Ray) Gauthier, son Jeff (Diane) Scaduto, grandchildren Marla, Lindsey (Hector), Max, Julie (Brice), great grandson Chase, and numerous nieces and nephews.Cremation Rites have been accorded. A celebration of life to be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the John Scaduto Memorial Fund at Durand State Bank POB 537 Durand, IL 61024. McCorkle Funeral Home – Durand Chapel assisted the family.