Deacon "Janka" John Valukievic 1931—2020Deacon Janka "John" Valukievic, 89, born in 1931 in Zalesse, Belarus, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. Married on November 1, 1953 to his wife of 66 years, Nina (Woloch). Became a citizen of the United States on October 8, 1957. Ran his own business with his son and was a member of the Local Union of Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers for 50 years. Was ordained an Orthodox Deacon on October 15, 1961 at Christ the Savior Orthodox Church in Rockford and served there until he was unable to physically serve and that was well into his 80's. Survived by sin John (Alise) Valukievic (Ben, Nick, Kaitlyn Howard), daughter Wanda Valukievic (Richard Chpman), niece Olga "Lola" Michalczyk and many other nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Nina and baby son Paul, sister Maria Michalczyk, brothers Mikalaj (Maria), Vasil and Alexander Valukievic, nephews Alex (his son John) Michalczyk as well as many in-laws, nieces and nephews (Woloch, Urbanowitz, Kosoweic). In his younger years he played soccer and spent many hours fishing with family and friends. In retirement spent time with with his family an avid fan of all Chicago sports teams. Special thanks to Father Jonathan Bannon for his continued spiritual support and home visits and to the Nurses and CNA's from Mercy Health Hospice for their compassionate care of our dad. Funeral Service to be held at Christ the Savior Orthodox Church, 1802 Pershing Avenue, Rockford, IL 61109 at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday October 10, 2020 with a Visitation from 8:30 a.m. until time of service. Sundberg Funeral Home is caring for the family.