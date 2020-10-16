1/1
Margaret E. "Scotty" Moran
1936 - 2020
Margaret E. "Scotty" Moran, 84, of South Beloit, passed away peacefully in her daughter's home on October 11, 2020 in Madison, WI. She was born in Janesville, WI on August 6, 1936. She was the oldest of four daughters to Henry and Helen (Armstrong) Scott.
On December 24, 1955, she married the love of her life, William Matthew Moran in Clarksville, TN while he was serving in the 11th Airborne. She wanted to be a mother and have a lot of kids when she was a child. Together they raised four daughters. She rounded out her life with education, promoting women's rights and social fun. While in Janesville, WI Margaret worked in the offices of Mercy Hospital, Hufcor and Prent Corp. Margaret found her niche at Woman's Space in Rockford, IL. She looked forward to spending time with the ladies in her "seeker group." She was the very best of listeners and seldom gave advice. The listener was heard, respected and was safe sharing with her. Margaret will be missed by many.
She leaves behind her husband, William Moran of South Beloit; daughters, Kathleen Moran of Janesville, WI, Mary (Donald) Grimme of Tampa, FL, Coco (Mark) Flock of Milton, WI, Peg (Jalal Hussien) Moran-Hussien of Madison, WI; grandchildren, Hallah and Sophia Hussien, Sarah (Robert) Albury, Donald "Digit" Grimme, Dylan (Tanya) North and their extended families; great grandchildren, Joslynn North, Madeleine Albury, and one on the way due in April 2021; sister, Barbara (Ellis Ralston) Steinkamp of Fort Wayne, IN, Susan Scott of Janesville, WI; Patt Utter of Stewartstown, PA; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by parents and brother-in-law, Gary Utter.
A Celebration of Margaret's life will be held on what would be her 85th birthday, August 6, 2021 on the farm where she grew up in rural Footville, WI. Specific times will be announced. Memorials may be given in Margaret's name to Woman's Space, 3333 Maria Linden Drive, Rockford, IL 61114. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Roscoe Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com



Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Roscoe
11342 Main Street
Roscoe, IL 61073
815-623-7553
