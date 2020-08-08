Noisy Coble IV 1994—2020Noisy Rayshawn Coble IV; of Rockford departed this earthly life July 23, 2020. He was born May 11, 1994 in Rockford the son of Danna McCraley and Noisy Coble. Noisy was a member of Greater new Jerusalem Church of God in Christ. He attended Roosevelt Alternative School later to receive his G.E.D.Noisy leaves to cherish many loving memories, parents, Donna (Natasha) Scales and Noisy Coble; six sisters, Donneick Coble, Tavisha Smith-Young, Niyjee Daniels, Sherrie Manley, Sincere Manley and Promyse Coble; brothers, Notorie Coble and Noijon Coblepaternal grandmother, Regina (Greg ) Voss.Moving visitation will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Burial in Cedar Bluff Cemetery. Private family service will be held.