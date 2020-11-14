Shirley M. & George C. Shull -—2020

After more than 65 years of marriage Shirley M. Shull, 83, and George C. Shull, 86, of Rockford, IL passed away within hours of each other on Sunday, November 8, 2020 due to the COV1D-19 virus. George and Shirley were married on June 11, 1955 in Belvidere, IL. They resided in Rockford, IL for nearly 60 years. Shirley M. (Ainsworth) Shull was born April 19, 1937 in Belvidere, IL. She was the daughter of Harold and WaneII Ainsworth. Shirley was a devoted mother and took pride in caring for her home and family. She worked for the Rockford Register Star for 27 years. George C. Shull was born on September 4, 1934 in DeKalb County, IL. He was the son of Ora and Winifred Shull. George was an Air Force veteran and was honorably discharged December 1, 1956. He owned and operated Professional Typewriter Services. Grateful for having shared in George and Shirley's lives are their three children: Gary (Cathy) Shull, Karen (Robert) Rhodes, and Brenda Shull; four grandchildren: Jennifer (Chad) Harsen, Aaron (Danielle) Shull, Brian (Betsy) Rhodes and Lisa Rhodes. George was preceded in death by his parents and four sisters. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and one brother. A private service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store