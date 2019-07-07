Albert Marvin Dennis, Sr., age 92, passed away at home on June 11, 2019, surrounded by his children. He was born on May 3, 1927, in Alexandria, Louisiana. He was a longtime resident of Loomis and Citrus Heights, CA. Albert was predeceased by his parents, Wilber and Camille Dennis, Brothers Wilber (Bill) and Frances, and he was followed by the passing of his son Albert M. Dennis, Jr. on June 27, 2019. He is survived by his sister Bobbie D. LaCour of Los Angeles; six of his seven children; Lorraine (Randy); Kathy (Joe); Mark; Laura (Ken); Marta (Robert), Patrick (Liliana); Daughter-in-Law Shari (Al Jr.) and former wife Hortencia. Along with his much loved 22 Grandchildren; 25 Great-Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great grandchild. Loving nieces, nephews, friends and family. He graduated from Manual Arts High School in Los Angeles, CA and was a USC Alumni. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and served his country in Korea. In October 1950, he started his career with the State of California, as an Architect. He designed beautiful energy efficient buildings in Downtown Sacramento and various Univ. of CA Campus'. He retired after almost 38 years serving The State of California in August of 1988. Worked for FEMA after his retirement. Private Family Memorial Service.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 7, 2019