Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Marvin Dennis Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Albert Marvin Dennis, Sr., age 92, passed away at home on June 11, 2019, surrounded by his children. He was born on May 3, 1927, in Alexandria, Louisiana. He was a longtime resident of Loomis and Citrus Heights, CA. Albert was predeceased by his parents, Wilber and Camille Dennis, Brothers Wilber (Bill) and Frances, and he was followed by the passing of his son Albert M. Dennis, Jr. on June 27, 2019. He is survived by his sister Bobbie D. LaCour of Los Angeles; six of his seven children; Lorraine (Randy); Kathy (Joe); Mark; Laura (Ken); Marta (Robert), Patrick (Liliana); Daughter-in-Law Shari (Al Jr.) and former wife Hortencia. Along with his much loved 22 Grandchildren; 25 Great-Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great grandchild. Loving nieces, nephews, friends and family. He graduated from Manual Arts High School in Los Angeles, CA and was a USC Alumni. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and served his country in Korea. In October 1950, he started his career with the State of California, as an Architect. He designed beautiful energy efficient buildings in Downtown Sacramento and various Univ. of CA Campus'. He retired after almost 38 years serving The State of California in August of 1988. Worked for FEMA after his retirement. Private Family Memorial Service.

Albert Marvin Dennis, Sr., age 92, passed away at home on June 11, 2019, surrounded by his children. He was born on May 3, 1927, in Alexandria, Louisiana. He was a longtime resident of Loomis and Citrus Heights, CA. Albert was predeceased by his parents, Wilber and Camille Dennis, Brothers Wilber (Bill) and Frances, and he was followed by the passing of his son Albert M. Dennis, Jr. on June 27, 2019. He is survived by his sister Bobbie D. LaCour of Los Angeles; six of his seven children; Lorraine (Randy); Kathy (Joe); Mark; Laura (Ken); Marta (Robert), Patrick (Liliana); Daughter-in-Law Shari (Al Jr.) and former wife Hortencia. Along with his much loved 22 Grandchildren; 25 Great-Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great grandchild. Loving nieces, nephews, friends and family. He graduated from Manual Arts High School in Los Angeles, CA and was a USC Alumni. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and served his country in Korea. In October 1950, he started his career with the State of California, as an Architect. He designed beautiful energy efficient buildings in Downtown Sacramento and various Univ. of CA Campus'. He retired after almost 38 years serving The State of California in August of 1988. Worked for FEMA after his retirement. Private Family Memorial Service. Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close