Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alton David "Dusty" Rhoads. View Sign

February 13, 1923 - December 22, 2018 Dusty Rhoads, age 94, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 6 days short of his 95th birthday. Dusty served in the Navy in WW II, worked as a construction superintendent, was a licensed pilot, and also enjoyed singing in a Barbershop Quartet for many years. He was proceeded in death by his significant other of 30 yrs, Anna Turner, and a son Michael. He is survived by his sons Frank, of Granite Bay, Karl, of Sacramento and daughter Patty Donald, of Monroe, Washington, along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. There will be no services.

February 13, 1923 - December 22, 2018 Dusty Rhoads, age 94, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 6 days short of his 95th birthday. Dusty served in the Navy in WW II, worked as a construction superintendent, was a licensed pilot, and also enjoyed singing in a Barbershop Quartet for many years. He was proceeded in death by his significant other of 30 yrs, Anna Turner, and a son Michael. He is survived by his sons Frank, of Granite Bay, Karl, of Sacramento and daughter Patty Donald, of Monroe, Washington, along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. There will be no services. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close