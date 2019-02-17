February 13, 1923 - December 22, 2018 Dusty Rhoads, age 94, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 6 days short of his 95th birthday. Dusty served in the Navy in WW II, worked as a construction superintendent, was a licensed pilot, and also enjoyed singing in a Barbershop Quartet for many years. He was proceeded in death by his significant other of 30 yrs, Anna Turner, and a son Michael. He is survived by his sons Frank, of Granite Bay, Karl, of Sacramento and daughter Patty Donald, of Monroe, Washington, along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. There will be no services.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alton David "Dusty" Rhoads.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 17, 2019