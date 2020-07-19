1/1
Alvick R. SMSGT USAF (Ret) Johnson
Born March 24,1930 in Bremerton WA. Passed away June 30, 2020 in Fair Oaks CA. Preceded in death by wife Bette of 30 years,' Tinkerbell (his cat), Sister Esther Yaroslaski. Survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. 7/23/20 viewing and visitation starting at 8:30 a.m. with a Holy Rosary service at 10 a.m. all at Price Funeral Chapel, 6335 Sunrise Blvd. Citrus Heights, CA, followed by interment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 7101 Verner Ave., Citrus Heights, CA. Memorial Mass to follow at a later date. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
