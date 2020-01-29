Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Marie Hamm. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Marie Hamm passed away on January 13, 2020. Ann was born on November 12, 1937. Ann was a loving mother of Diane Harris, Kenny Hamm and Johnny Hamm, grandmother of James Harris and Dawn Harris, and great grandmother to Amanda Green and Cynthia Harris. Ann spent 66 years living on 60th Street in Sacramento. She worked for Campbell's Soup and retired from Sear's. Ann had a lot of hobbies including camping, crocheting, fishing and crabbing. Her biggest love and passion was square dancing. Ann loved her friends and family very much and always did all she could for anyone. Ann loved to spend as much time on the water as she could. She couldn't swim but she sure could ski. She loved to camp and crab at Dillon's Beach. She had had many friends, all who knew her loved her. Ann had many pets but I have to say Candy was her favorite. She will be missed by many. Please join us Friday, January 31st at St. Mary's Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Rd. Sacramento, CA 95820. Viewing will be at 10AM, services and burial will follow.

