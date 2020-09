Or Copy this URL to Share

Our matriarch, Anna Webb passed away on September 24, 2020. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by 8 children, 15 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Service will be held at East Lawn Mortuary, 5757 Greenback Lane Sacramento, CA 95841 on October 6th at 1pm. A viewing will be held on October 5th from 2-5pm. Out of respect, please wear a mask.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store