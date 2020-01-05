Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Reed. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty (Arthur) Reed was born in 1929 in Pennsylvania. She died on December 17, 2019 in Sacramento with her sons and kind hearted caregivers by her side. She was laid to rest on January 3rd, 2020 in Elk Grove. Betty is survived by her four children, Carol Dinkins (Bill, deceased), Carl Henson Jr. (Barbara), Deborah Henson, and David Henson (Maureen), seven grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. Betty worked at Aerojet for over 30 years as a secretary. In her spare time she enjoyed making beautiful porcelain dolls, needlework, and all kinds of hobbies that involved intricate attention to detail. Betty deeply loved her dogs over the years. She will be remembered for many things, including her quick wit, her taste for all things high-quality, and her strong demeanor. The family would like to thank the staff at Splendor of Carmichael for their special care these past two years.

