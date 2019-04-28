Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Francis Taugher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Brian Francis Taugher, attorney-at-law and native Sacramentan, passed away on April 22, 2019 of cancer. Brian grew up in Arden Park, the second of five siblings, graduating from Bishop Armstrong (now Christian Brothers) High School in 1964. Interested in travel and other cultures from a young age, Brian spent time in Germany and Italy before graduating from Georgetown's School of Foreign Service. Returning to Sacramento, he then went to law school at McGeorge School of Law and began an illustrious career in state service, holding positions such as Chief Council to the California Parole Board, Deputy Secretary of the Governor's Cabinet, Youth and Adult Correctional Agency, and Special Assistant Attorney General under John Van de Kamp. During this time, he also taught as an adjunct professor at McGeorge. Retiring from state service, he opened his own law practice for large-scale, complex litigation. Brian had numerous interests outside of work, including rafting and backpacking and he earned his pilot's license. He spent much of his free time on his sailboat and when he wasn't outdoors, he was reading up on world politics or honing his German and Spanish language skills. His greatest passion, however, was fly fishing, especially in the company of his friend Leonard. He is survived by his wife Nancy, children Andrea, Katherine and Jim, stepsons Lawrence and Nick, and grandchildren Alexander (Sascha), Anna, Greta and Emily as well as his siblings Dennis, Maureen (Taugher-Killian), Rosemary and Barry. Brian Taugher had a tremendous presence and his death leaves a great void for those who knew him. Donations may be made in his name to the .

