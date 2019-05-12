Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Arthur Bischel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Arthur Bischel passed away surrounded by family the morning of Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the age of 68 in Auburn, California, five years after his initial cancer diagnosis. He was born in Rapid City, South Dakota, to Kenneth Henry Bischel and Mary Ruth (Morse) Bischel, and was the second of three brothers. He married Jill Sterrett Harper in 1975. David graduated from Burroughs High School in Ridgecrest, where he was a musician and scholar-athlete, playing football, basketball and tennis. He graduated with a B.S. in Renewable Natural Resources from UC Davis, where he was a member of the Theta Chi Fraternity and a wide receiver for the Aggies football team for four years. He fostered his lifelong passion for forestry and Cal Bears football at UC Berkeley, where he obtained a B.S. in Forestry and Conservation. David and Jill resided in Truckee after college before moving to Mount Shasta for a decade. They settled in Auburn in 1989. David proudly served as a member of the Auburn Union School District for eight years. David's 44-year career was dedicated to forest management and sustainability. From his early work as the forestry manager for Southern Pacific Land Company's Mt. Shasta District through his 22 years as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the California Forestry Association (CalForests), David was highly respected by his peers. He took on leadership roles with multiple professional organizations including serving as Chairman of the National Forest Industry Associations Council, President of the California Licensed Foresters Association, Chairman of the Northern California Society of American Foresters, Chairman of the National Council of Forestry Association Executives and a member of the Board of Directors of the California Fire Safe Council. David approached life with humility and humor, always full of stories about his adventures in the woods. His warmth, integrity, wisdom, and positive energy shined in his interactions with others. His passions included skiing, golf, tennis, boating on Lake Tahoe, playing the piano, and running model trains with his children and grandson. He loved spending time with family and friends at his mountain cabin, listening to the roar of the Yuba River. He is fondly remembered by his wife of 43 years, Jill Harper Bischel, children D. Tyler Bischel of San Jose, Manda (Daniel) Notzon of Emeryville, Heather Bischel (Nicolas Fauchier-Magnan) of Davis, and Drew Bischel of Santa Cruz, brothers William (Elizabeth) Bischel of Menlo Park and Andrew (Mireille) Bischel of Walnut Creek, grandchildren Elliott and Maialys Fauchier-Magnan, along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. A memorial service will be held in his honor on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 1:30pm at the Pioneer Methodist Church in Auburn, California.

