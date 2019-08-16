Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David "The FLF" O';Farrell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

The FLF passed away unexpectedly with his village by his bedside on August 11, 2019. He was born on June 29, 1944 in Tillamook, Oregon. He served in the Air Force from 1964-1968. Soon after his discharged he was hired at the Department of Health Services where he worked for many years. He was an avid garage sale expert, collecting many treasures that always had a story behind them...well that what he told his wife. He had a big heart for animals; all animals were welcome in his home (literally), pigs, cats, dogs, rabbits, birds, opossum, skunks, raccoons, there was only one exception, NO SNAKES PLEASE. He was blessed with a family that supported, well most of the time, his idiosyncrasies. He had great comfort knowing his family was always there for him, even when he brought the blowup pool in the house and filled it with water for the apple of his eye to swim because it was too hot outside. He was a kind, generous, stubborn, big hearted imperfect man and his family misses him terribly. He is survived by his wife Amy Cox-O'Farrell, his family; Andrea and Dylan, Linda, Virgil and Diana, Michelle, Wesley and Tori (Kyle, Zander, McKenzie) ...Rosie and Oliver (ruff), JuneBug and CowBoy (meow). His family thanks two special ICU nurses, Ryan and Adam, at Sutter Sacramento for their kind and compassionate care and for giving him choices and comfort. THANK YOU! Per The FLF wishes no services will be held. Rest in peace Dad, Dave, Uncle Dave, The FLF

The FLF passed away unexpectedly with his village by his bedside on August 11, 2019. He was born on June 29, 1944 in Tillamook, Oregon. He served in the Air Force from 1964-1968. Soon after his discharged he was hired at the Department of Health Services where he worked for many years. He was an avid garage sale expert, collecting many treasures that always had a story behind them...well that what he told his wife. He had a big heart for animals; all animals were welcome in his home (literally), pigs, cats, dogs, rabbits, birds, opossum, skunks, raccoons, there was only one exception, NO SNAKES PLEASE. He was blessed with a family that supported, well most of the time, his idiosyncrasies. He had great comfort knowing his family was always there for him, even when he brought the blowup pool in the house and filled it with water for the apple of his eye to swim because it was too hot outside. He was a kind, generous, stubborn, big hearted imperfect man and his family misses him terribly. He is survived by his wife Amy Cox-O'Farrell, his family; Andrea and Dylan, Linda, Virgil and Diana, Michelle, Wesley and Tori (Kyle, Zander, McKenzie) ...Rosie and Oliver (ruff), JuneBug and CowBoy (meow). His family thanks two special ICU nurses, Ryan and Adam, at Sutter Sacramento for their kind and compassionate care and for giving him choices and comfort. THANK YOU! Per The FLF wishes no services will be held. Rest in peace Dad, Dave, Uncle Dave, The FLF Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close