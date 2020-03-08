Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David William O.D. Muris. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

February 6, 2020 David W. Muris, O.D., passed away in Sacramento, CA on February 6th from a short but courageous battle with esophageal cancer. He was born in Massillon, Ohio, and when 17 moved with his parents, Bill and Louise, siblings Linda Aaronson (Brian) Ft. Meyers, FL, Tim (Pam) Vero Beach, FL and Kathi, Lake Forest, CA, to Southern California. He graduated from Southern California School of Optometry in 1965. He served from 1966 to 1969 in the Air Force and was honorably discharged as Captain. He began his Optometric practice in Woodland in 1970 and in 1976 founded Sacramento Visioncare Optometric Center in Sacramento. Over his long optometric career he served on many Boards and was Optometric Consultant for Sacramento County Schools. He was a longtime member of the Sacramento Valley Optometric Association (Past President), the California Optometric Association, the American Optometric Association, the Optometric Extension Program, President of the American Vision Institute and a long-time member of Point West Rotary. After practicing 43 three years on Howe Avenue he merged his practice with Sacramento Contact Lenses and Optometry in October 2019. He was devoted to helping his patients improve and/or stabilize their vision with a number of innovative methods: Orthokeratology (therapeutic contact lenses) and vision therapy programs including VIP (Vision Improvement Program) to help children improve learning. He was Director of VIP Worldwide training Optometrists around the country to provide the VIP program in their area. He was a co-author of Improve Your Vision Without Glasses or Contact Lenses, Simon & Schuster, 1996, which has been translated in 4 languages. He is survived by Kate, his loving wife of 39 years and his three siblings. He was an avid fisherman and devoted fan of the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns as well as the San Francisco Giants and Forty-Niners. A great conversationalist, he loved listening, teaching and bringing out the best in others. Services will be held at 4:00 pm, March 14 at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 2140 Mission Ave., Carmichael, CA. In thanksgiving for David's life, his family would appreciate donations to the David Muris Scholarship Fund, St. Mary School, 640 First Street NE, Massillon, OH 44646 Attn: Jennifer Fischer, Principal or to St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 2140 Mission Ave., Carmichael, CA 95608

