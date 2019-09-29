Dixie Lee Laffey, daughter of Pearl Viola (Hansen) and Harry H. Hansen, was born on December 19, 1937, in Armstrong, Iowa. She passed into the hands of God on September 23, 2019, in Lincoln, California at the age of 81. Dixie lived in the Sacramento area since 1967. Dixie is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert Laffey; her daughters Ramona (Gene) Schlauch, Rhonda (Jeff Duarte) Laffey, and Roxanna (Mike) Tooker. Dixie leaves a legacy of six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Dixie is also survived by her brother Rodney (Caroline) Hansen and her sister Jolene Johnson and other relatives. Dixie is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Dolores Laffey and her grandson Robert Schlauch.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 29, 2019