Dolores Dallosta died peacefully in her sleep on the afternoon of October 11th at age 71 after complications with Alzheimer's Dementia. Throughout her life and into her last days Dolores was kind, playful, and full of laughter. Born in 1948, Dolores was the middle child and only daughter of Frances Machado and Carlo Dallosta. As a child she was polite and cheerful despite frequent spells of illness. She attended elementary school at All Hallows in Tahoe Park, and went on fishing trips to the American River with her father in summers. Dolores was a shy, focused student at St. Francis High School where she took accelerated courses and graduated in 1966. Dolores enjoyed live music and worked as a teen usher at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium, where she saw bands including the Beach Boys and the Rolling Stones. Dolores attended Sacramento City College and earned an Associate's degree in Life Science in 1968. She married Archie C. Morse of Elk Grove in 1969 and gave birth to a daughter, Gina in 1971 and a son Wayne, in 1974. A life-long part of the East Sacramento community, Dolores lived briefly in Washington state with her young children before returning to Sacramento in the late 70s. Dolores was a gentle and empathetic mother, with a quiet determination to help her family thrive. After her first marriage ended, she resumed college coursework and worked as a bank teller. An independent and strong-spirited woman, Dolores went on to graduate from Sacramento State University in 1982 with a degree in Biological Science. Dolores assisted in a lab on campus, sometimes bringing her young son along to work. Dolores was a conscientious and dedicated criminalist for over 25 years. She performed forensics and testified in court on hundreds of cases during her service to the Sacramento Country District Attorney's Crime Laboratory. In 1988 Dolores remarried Richard Hamilton, they had one child, Lauren. Dolores and Rick bought a home in Elmhurst where they lived together for 38 years. Dolores passed her inspiration in science on to young women by participating in mentorship and academic development opportunities for high school and college students. Dolores received a distinguished alumna award from St. Francis High School for her contributions to the public good. After her retirement, Dolores stayed close to her children. When Alzheimer's symptoms began to impact her daily life she was cared for by her family and husband. Dolores was fascinated by the natural world, especially animals and wildlife. She took adventurous camping trips and vacations to Stinson Beach with her friends and family, exploring Northern California. Dolores also enjoyed the visual and performing arts- classic musicals, opera, ballet, and renaissance art in particular. A second generation Italian-American, she was a member of the Sacramento Italian Cultural Society and traveled twice to Italy to sight-see and visit her ancestral village. Dolores was an avid reader and preferred crime dramas and historical fiction. She collected music boxes loved antiques. Dolores' favorite holidays were Christmas and Halloween, and she went each year to the California State Fair. Dolores was exceptionally generous, constantly giving her time, financial aid, and energy to uplift those around her. She held a relentless spirit of compassion and unflinching empathy toward those close to her as well as those of any background. Her husband, children and their spouses, invite you to join our family for a Vigil that will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 5:30pm and a Funeral Service Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:00am with reception to follow, all services will take place at St. Mary Cemetery and Funeral Center 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, Ca. Donations can be made in Dolores' name to the of Northern California and Nevada, or The Association for Women in Science.

