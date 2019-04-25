Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Marie Waxvik-Shewey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

(Gladys) Donna Marie was born in Numedahl, North Dakota on September 27, 1930. The third of seven daughters to Nina and Bennie Fulsaas. She worked several jobs in Walhalla while going to High School; graduating in Walhalla, North Dakota in 1948. She graduated from nurses training in Grand Forks, North Dakota and worked as a nurse at Deaconess Hospital. She married Oscar Waxvik, Jr. in Walhalla, ND in 1954 and lived in Grand Forks until moving to Sacramento, CA in 1955. Oscar worked as a printer and she worked at Mercy, Roseville and American River Hospitals. Oscar passed away from cancer, June 4, 1982. They raised their only daughter Jane Marie. In 2001, Donna married William Shewey who preceded her in death in 2014. Donna will be remembered as a hardworking, fun loving, and generous person; always taking care of others. She retired in 1994 to come back to Walhalla to help take care of her mom, then went back to Sacramento and started work with Home Health. She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Jane Moore; grandchildren, Nina Waxvik and John Nichols, and great grand daughter, Kaliya. Also missed by sisters; Darlene (Harold) Knutson of Alexandria, MN; Joyce Mc Colgan of Sacramento, CA; Norma Manley of Fayetteville, NC, and Janet Le Texier-Hughes of Walhalla, ND. Several nieces and nephews and their families; many cousins, one uncle, Herman Anderson of Fair Oaks, CA and one aunt Emma Beck of Sebastopol, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, two sisters; Shirley and Esther, five brothers-in-law, and four nephews. Donna passed away April 20, 2019 after an extended illness. Donna was a member of Good Shepard Lutheran Church and a service will be held there on Tuesday, April 30 at 10AM with the burial to follow at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4300 Folsom Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95819. A reception will follow in the Greenhouse on the same property.

