Elizabeth Hughes

July 8, 1930 - September 21, 2020

Citrus Heights, California - Elizabeth Anne Hughes, beloved only child of Agnes and Harry Swanson, was born in Canada in 1930. At the age of 16, Elizabeth moved to Los Angeles, Ca where she attended Dorsey High School. In 1949 she married Donald Hughes and they started the large family that would become their legacy.

They had 8 children, 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. In 1978 Elizabeth and Don moved to Citrus Heights, CA, and many of their grown children also lived nearby. Elizabeth and Don enjoyed 64 years in a loving marriage prior to his death in 2012.

Elizabeth was best known for being the, "Mother to All Children," welcoming neighbor kids into her already crowded home as though they were her own. She always had a kind word and smile for every child. She was also known for providing unique treats to any child with an open hand. Her homemade popsicles, mac and cheese, tacos and scotcheroos were legendary in the neighborhood, and birthdays were celebrated with her famous angel food cake! A family motto was, "We may not be rich, but we have 6 kinds of ice cream in the freezer!"

Elizabeth was a woman of strong beliefs, and left unmistakable instructions that no formal services be held. She is survived by 7 of her children. Elizabeth lived a long, happy life full of love of family. She will be greatly missed.





