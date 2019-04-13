Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Marie "Betty" Mendenhall. View Sign

After a long and very courageous battle with lung cancer, Betty passed away very peacefully with family at her side on April 3, 2019. Betty was born May 10, 1928 in McGill, Nevada to John and Mary Sweeney and had one sister, Margaret. Her parents and sister preceded her in death. She is survived by her children Randy Mendenhall (Jenny) and Debi Skelly Clutter (Don). She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Tyler, Christian, Kevin, Jennifer, Boaz, Rachel and Ben and her great grandchildren and nephews Pat, Randy and Doug. Betty graduated from White Pine High School in Ely, Nevada in 1946 and the University of Nevada, Reno in 1950 with a bachelor of arts and a double major of Psychology and Sociology. After college she was a social worker, teacher and ultimately became a Deputy Probation Officer, from which she retired. She loved it. She was married to Thomas Mendenhall for twenty years and had two children. She belonged to Los Amigos and was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Ignatius Church. She loved walking, playing dominoes, traveling and music. She was an avid reader. She was always interested in what her children and grandchildren were doing and was very involved in their lives. She will forever be in the hearts of her family and those who knew her and will be missed by all. A Memorial Mass will be held on May 10, 2019, which would have been her 91st birthday, at 11:00 AM at St. Ignatius Church (3235 Arden Way, Sacramento) followed by a celebration of life.

After a long and very courageous battle with lung cancer, Betty passed away very peacefully with family at her side on April 3, 2019. Betty was born May 10, 1928 in McGill, Nevada to John and Mary Sweeney and had one sister, Margaret. Her parents and sister preceded her in death. She is survived by her children Randy Mendenhall (Jenny) and Debi Skelly Clutter (Don). She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Tyler, Christian, Kevin, Jennifer, Boaz, Rachel and Ben and her great grandchildren and nephews Pat, Randy and Doug. Betty graduated from White Pine High School in Ely, Nevada in 1946 and the University of Nevada, Reno in 1950 with a bachelor of arts and a double major of Psychology and Sociology. After college she was a social worker, teacher and ultimately became a Deputy Probation Officer, from which she retired. She loved it. She was married to Thomas Mendenhall for twenty years and had two children. She belonged to Los Amigos and was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Ignatius Church. She loved walking, playing dominoes, traveling and music. She was an avid reader. She was always interested in what her children and grandchildren were doing and was very involved in their lives. She will forever be in the hearts of her family and those who knew her and will be missed by all. A Memorial Mass will be held on May 10, 2019, which would have been her 91st birthday, at 11:00 AM at St. Ignatius Church (3235 Arden Way, Sacramento) followed by a celebration of life. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close