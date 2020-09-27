1/1
Floyd Ray Boyd
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Floyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Floyd Ray Boyd was born in Galloway, Missouri on September 24, 1940. He died in his Fair Oaks home Sept 21, 2020, at 79 years old. He was a devoted husband and father. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 1/2 years, Donna Boyd, three children Michael, Michele (Martin), and Janelle (Mike), six grandchildren, Lauren, Kaelin, Megan, Jonathan, Rachael, and Amanda, his sister Louise and many nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Glessie Boyd, and his sisters, Virginia and Wilma. He attended Norte Del Rio High School and graduated in 1958. Floyd was a vigorous worker for 50+ years and retired in late 2008. He worked in the heavy-duty and emergency lighting industry as a vice president and manager. He worked for the Safety House Inc. and then later at the Lighthouse Inc. Throughout the years he has enjoyed many activities such as working on his cars, making things out of wood, and working in his yard/garden. He never saw a task, he couldn't complete. Floyd will be greatly missed. Due to COVID, there will be no funeral arrangements at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved