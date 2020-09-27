Floyd Ray Boyd was born in Galloway, Missouri on September 24, 1940. He died in his Fair Oaks home Sept 21, 2020, at 79 years old. He was a devoted husband and father. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 1/2 years, Donna Boyd, three children Michael, Michele (Martin), and Janelle (Mike), six grandchildren, Lauren, Kaelin, Megan, Jonathan, Rachael, and Amanda, his sister Louise and many nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Glessie Boyd, and his sisters, Virginia and Wilma. He attended Norte Del Rio High School and graduated in 1958. Floyd was a vigorous worker for 50+ years and retired in late 2008. He worked in the heavy-duty and emergency lighting industry as a vice president and manager. He worked for the Safety House Inc. and then later at the Lighthouse Inc. Throughout the years he has enjoyed many activities such as working on his cars, making things out of wood, and working in his yard/garden. He never saw a task, he couldn't complete. Floyd will be greatly missed. Due to COVID, there will be no funeral arrangements at this time.



