I am trying to do a crossword puzzle to keep from thinking about my husband Fred's death. But the first clue in the crossword puzzle is "conclusion". The work that fits is "end". And immediately Fred's face comes to my mind. Fred's life ended Sunday Evening, March 22, 2020. Fred was a dear, dear man. He had many talents and good attributes and fine mind. However, the fact that he was a good and dear man was the most important. Having been a very active person, physically and mentally, for most of his life; and then enduring being bed-ridden for the last six or so year, how happy he must be, having shed the weight of his failing body and mind. All of us, his family and friends, will miss him very much. But I think we will be happy for him too, because he is free. Fred did not wish any funeral or ceremonies. He is survived by his two sons, Fred Hulting and Billy Hulting; his wife, Diane Hulting; and his step-daughter, Heidi C Schiller. If you which to acknowledge his passing, send donations to the .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 29, 2020