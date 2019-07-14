Frederick Good, resident of Citrus Heights, went home to be with our Lord on July 7 after a brief illness. He was born July 27, 1929, the only child of Lillian and Everett Good in Forsyth, Montana. After graduating from high school he joined the United States Air Force. He spent 22 years as an aircraft mechanic, crew chief and instructor. He served in Japan, Vietnam, Guam, Taiwan and the Philippines. After retirement he spent another 25 years repairing aircraft. He is survived by his wife, Jean Good; daughters Karen McCoy and Susan Brandner of Folsom; three grandchildren Chris Hitchens, Nicole Brandner and Joshua Brandner; great grandsons Ryan Hitchens and Joel Brandner; step-children Karen Laetare (Jim), Steven Goodin (Noreen), Donna Beal, and David Goodin (Nicki). He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 34 years, Betty Good. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, July 26 at 11 AM at Centerpoint Community Church, 515 Sunrise Avenue in Roseville.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 14, 2019