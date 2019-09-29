On Sunday, August 25, 2019, our beloved George Kouklis passed away at the age of 60. George was born on February 13, 1959 in Sacramento, CA to Anthony and Jean Kouklis. He was a truck driver with The Salvation Army for 16 years. George embodied selflessness and living a life of endless servitude by doing everything in his power to help others. He is known for his adventurous spirit, joyfulness, and charisma. George was proceeded in death by his parents. He is survived by six siblings and one daughter. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Clunie Community Center at 11:30am. Please donate to Sacramento Loaves and Fishes in George's honor.

