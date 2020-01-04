Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon L. Rogers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gordon L. Rogers passed away on December 26, 2019, at the age of 75. Born to Henry and Valerie Rogers in Norfolk, VA in 1944, Gordon was the second of four children. He is survived by his caring wife of 46 years, Penny, their daughter Kristi Carichoff, grandson Andrew Carichoff, and siblings Mike (Janet), Joyce Brand (Steve), and George (Virginia). Growing up a military brat, he lived in many different locations, including the Philippines. He attended high school in Sacramento (Encina, 1963) and eventually settled in El Dorado Hills in the 1970s. Gordon was most at ease when faced with action and danger. As a young man, he proudly served as a California State Lifeguard, where he saved numerous lives and even delivered a baby. After graduating from CSU Sacramento, he became an officer for the Sacramento Police Department. His years as a cop were his most defining professionally. He was born to be a police officer and a life saver and liked sharing stories about his time on the force. He earned multiple medals of valor for his bravery in the line of duty. He retired from SPD in the mid 1980s following a disabling injury and went to work for the El Dorado Union High School District as a substitute teacher and swim coach. As a former competitive swimmer and all-around athlete, he enjoyed being involved in athletics and contributing to the local community. He later became a truancy officer for the district. He had great success getting kids back to school to finish their education. He was an incredibly loyal and protective husband, Dad, and "Poppy" and his family was his pride and joy. He also loved the Oregon Ducks and followed their athletics closely, attending many football games in Eugene, OR. He will be missed infinitely by his family but there are more memories and inside jokes than can be counted! He was truly one of a kind.

