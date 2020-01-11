Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Haruya Takahashi. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harold Takahashi, 97, peacefully passed away at A & C Care Home on January 1, 2020. He was a second generation Japanese American (Nisei) born to Kiichiro and Nui Takahashi in Loomis, California. Harold was preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Fumi; parents, Kiichiro and Nui; brothers, Homer, George, Tom, and Milton. He is survived by his children, Kenneth, Kathleen, and Susan (David Rial); grandchildren, Sarah (Kevin Butkovich), Sachi, Kenji, and Fumi; great granddaughter Kira; and sister Bessie Akagi. He was very proud of his family and loved them very much. Harold was a student at UC Davis studying soil sciences when his studies were put on hold as he and his family members were ordered to the internment camp at Tule Lake War Relocation Center in California at the start of World War II. Harold was able to attend the University of Wisconsin, Madison where he received a degree in Soils in 1946. He served in the US Army from 1946-48 as a translator, and then as a Reserve Commissioned Officer until 1957. In 2009, he received an honorary degree from UC Davis, along with 46 other Japanese Americans whose studies were interrupted by internment. Harold met the love of his life, Fumi, on a blind date set up by mutual friends. They were married on April 23, 1950 and raised their family in Hayward, California. Harold was a nursery foreman at San Lorenzo Nursery for many years, raising and nurturing carnations. They attended San Lorenzo Japanese Christian Church, where Harold led the choir with his beautiful singing voice and patient teaching. The choir presented special cantatas at Easter and Christmas. He served as choir director from 1955-1990. Harold had a very strong Christian faith that guided him through the years. He was the primary caregiver for his wife Fumi during her long illness. After she passed, Harold moved to Sacramento to be closer to Kathy and Susan and their families. He returned to the Loomis First United Methodist Church, the church he attended as a child, and sang in the choir. Harold instilled an appreciation and skill for fine arts in his children, grandchildren, and art students. An expert painter, Harold's pieces won awards at county and state fairs. His subjects ranged from nature and still life scenes, to buildings and people. Harold enjoyed creating portraits, whether of people who commissioned his work, or of loved ones. Harold was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and great grandfather; incredibly devoted to his family and friends. He was always ready with a kind word or a funny joke, and was known for putting others' needs before his own. He inspired everyone he met with his ability to translate the beauty of the world into music and art, gifts he shared with humility and generosity. The family would like to thank A & C Care Home (especially Josie) for taking such good care of Harold for the last 7+ years, and Sutter Care at Home for hospice services. Family and friends are invited to services on Feb. 29, 2020 at 1pm, at First United Methodist Church, 6414 Brace Rd, Loomis, CA 95650.

