Helen Lloyd Foletti passed away peacefully on October 28 , 2019. She was born June 30, 1921 in Columbus Ohio, one of 9 children. She is the last of the nine to leave this earth. Helen was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, Pete (Dada) Foletti. She leaves 3 children, Louis E. Foletti, Mark P Foletti, and Dona L Wittman; along with two grand children, David A Wittman and Corinne M Wong. Her five great grandchildren range in age from twenty-one to thithirteen years of age. Helen was a gracious host, and a gifted artist, proficient in needlepoint, macrame, knitting, crochet and oil painting. She will be sorely missed by her extended family in the Sacramento area and Sonora California, as well as nephews in Arizona and Pennsylvania. Viewing will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 from 10AM to 11AM in the chapel at St Mary Cemetary and Funeral Center, 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento CA 95820, followed by Mass of Christian burial at 11 AM, and reception to follow. Burial will take place Tuesday, November 5th at 11 AM at St Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Sonora CA, 95370.

