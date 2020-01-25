Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ivan H. Rarick II. View Sign Service Information Sierra View Funeral Chapel 6201 Fair Oaks Boulevard Carmichael , CA 95608 (916)-481-1515 Service 2:00 PM Sierra View Funeral Chapel 6201 Fair Oaks Boulevard Carmichael , CA 95608 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great love, respect and sorrow that the family of Ivan H. Rarick, II, M.D. announce his passing from this life on December 25, 2019 at the age of 84. Ivan led a rich and rewarding life over the course of his 84 years. He attended Placer High School in Auburn, CA. He graduated from UC Berkeley in 1957 "Phi Beta Kappa". After graduating UC San Francisco with his medical degree in 1960, he served his internship at Detroit Receiving Hospital/U.S. Navy 1960-1963. He went into practice with his father, Ivan H. Rarick, I, M.D., in North Highlands, California, before partnering with Alan C. Travis, M.D., from 1965 to 1996 (Travis-Rarick Medical Group, Inc.). Over the course of the many decades practicing family medicine in the Sacramento area, they created a thriving practice of loyal patients. Patients would often greet him while out in the community and he always remembered their name with a fond greeting. Ivan was an avid cyclist, backpacker, skier and hiker. He completed many trips with a tight knit group of his dearest friends. They proudly referred to themselves as the "Gnarly Dudes" for their many adventures and accomplishments. On his 70th birthday he climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro with his wife Celeste. His last journey through illness was by far the toughest of all. He passed peacefully at home with his loving wife at his side. Ivan was born on April 16, 1935, in Long Branch, New Jersey, to Ivan H. Rarick, I, M.D., and Ruth Brendel Rarick. Dear brother to Rhoda Immer, Barbara Yates (deceased), Marion Dreyer, Bruce Rarick, TeAnne, Ysanne, and Meeghan. He is survived by children Karen Larson, Kevin Rarick, and Kent Rarick from his first wife Carol Carter Rarick who passed in 1992. He is also survived by his wife of 25 years Celeste Purviance Rarick and her children Denise Jones and Valerie Gregory and beloved dog Timmy. Also survived by grandchildren Cameron Larson, Lindsey Larson, Victoria and Alex Rarick, Cadence and Talia Rarick, Collin Reeves, Hannah and Alaina Silva, Connor and Quinn Jones, and great grandson's Forrest and Vincent Silva-Rowe. Rest in Peace, my love, until we meet again, you are my heart & soul. Services will be held February 22, 2020, at Sierra View Funeral Chapel, 6201 Fair Oaks Blvd., Carmichael, CA, at 2 P.M.

