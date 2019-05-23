Passed away peacefully on May 12, 2019 at Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center. Dearly loved Husband of Connie. Dearly Loved Father and Father-in-law of Sean and Dawn Colli. Dearly loved Grandfather of Wesley Freeman and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Family and Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass and reception at 10:30am., 23rd May 2019 at St Clare Perish Catholic Church,1950 Junction Blvd. Roseville, CA 95747In leu of flowers please make donations to the . To share memories go to www.mountvernonmemorialpark.com
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 23, 2019