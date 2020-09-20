Our beloved Jan Brady passed the evening of September 8th peacefully in her grandsons' home in Fair Oaks, Ca. Her spirit will be greeted by her 2nd husband Joseph Brady, siblings Joseph Musacchia & Virginia Dean and many others that have departed before her. She is survived by her only son Steve & Toni Gutherz of Ione-Ca, grandsons Steve & Denise Gutherz and Chris & Becky Gutherz, great grand-children Megan, Jayson, Hunter & Callie Gutherz. She is also survived by her two older sisters Evelyn Musacchia & Barbara Chell. Jajoo, as they endearingly called her, was the youngest of four siblings raised in Southern California. She worked for Harris Insurance for over 32 years. Over the course of her life she touched many lives with her kindness and love of the arts. Her many books of songs were often harmonized with her sisters over the course of her life. She shared her many outdoor adventures with others in paintings that decorated her walls. Jan was a skilled seamstress, cake decorator & her attention to the small details highlighted her perfectionist nature. All who were blessed to have her as a part of their celebrations were grateful for her thoughtfulness. Her open heart delighted in having sleepovers with her great grand-children & singing with her sisters, right up to her final days on earth. As her spirit departs earth those of us will carry on her legacy with our songs and adventures. The family will hold a private gathering to spread her ashes. In lieu of flowers the family would like you to make a donation to a Hospice organization near you or the National Parks Foundation www.nps.gov
. Her adventurous spirit will live on through us.