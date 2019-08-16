Jerry Wayne Mayhew, 78 passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's and Heart Disease at his home in Citrus Heights, CA. Jerry was born in Maitland, West Virginia in 1941 to Oscar and Effie Mayhew. He grew up in Welch W. Virginia, "The Heart of the Nation's Coal Bin" and was the youngest of 13 children, 8 brothers and 5 sisters. Jerry is predeceased by his wife Pauline, brothers' Oscar Jr., Percy -aka "Punk", Jack, James, Elton and sisters Olive, Elizabeth and Billie Jean. He is survived by brothers Donald and Ronnie, sisters Alice and Peggy, his two sons Wayne and David Mayhew and daughter Anne Simpson. Jerry is also survived by 3 grandchildren Alexis, Brandon, Sarah and one great-grandchild Lola, all living in Northern California. Services will be held with full military honors for Jerry Mayhew at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California on August 21 st at 11:00 AM.

