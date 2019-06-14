Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JoAnn Gronbach. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 507 Scott St. Folsom , CA 95630 (916)-985-2295 Send Flowers Obituary

JoAnn Gronbach, a longtime resident of Fair Oaks, California, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019, at the age of 83. JoAnn was a beloved English teacher at Rio Americano High School and was affectionately known by her students as "Goody Gronbach". After her career in education, JoAnn became a Real Estate Broker serving the needs of clients and also invested in real estate to support her interest in travel. She especially liked Hawaii and Mexico. JoAnn is survived by the love of her life Jim Kotrous, her sons Karl, Kurt and Ken, daughters-in-law Laura and Sherri, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched. Friends of the Gronbach family are respectfully invited to attend the funeral services of JoAnn to be held at Miller Funeral Home, 507 Scott Street, Folsom, on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 2p.m. There will also be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Heritage Oaks Memorial Chapel, 6920 Destiny Drive, Rocklin.

JoAnn Gronbach, a longtime resident of Fair Oaks, California, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019, at the age of 83. JoAnn was a beloved English teacher at Rio Americano High School and was affectionately known by her students as "Goody Gronbach". After her career in education, JoAnn became a Real Estate Broker serving the needs of clients and also invested in real estate to support her interest in travel. She especially liked Hawaii and Mexico. JoAnn is survived by the love of her life Jim Kotrous, her sons Karl, Kurt and Ken, daughters-in-law Laura and Sherri, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched. Friends of the Gronbach family are respectfully invited to attend the funeral services of JoAnn to be held at Miller Funeral Home, 507 Scott Street, Folsom, on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 2p.m. There will also be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Heritage Oaks Memorial Chapel, 6920 Destiny Drive, Rocklin. Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close