Emmett O'Sullivan, age 68, died on December 11, 2019. He was a native Sacramentan and proud of his city. He earned a masters degree in music, graduating from Sac State. He was a well-known musician, having played at the Sacramento Jubilee since its inception. He studied ballet, was a drum major at Rio Americano, and took tap lessons. He played for a local ballet studio for over 30 years. He was proficient in many different instruments. In addition to playing with other bands, Emmett led a group of saxophonists called O'Sullivan's O'Saxophones. He is survived by numerous family members, his longtime partner Barbara Rippel of Elk Grove, and many fellow musicians. He will be missed.

