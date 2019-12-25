Emmett O'Sullivan, age 68, died on December 11, 2019. He was a native Sacramentan and proud of his city. He earned a masters degree in music, graduating from Sac State. He was a well-known musician, having played at the Sacramento Jubilee since its inception. He studied ballet, was a drum major at Rio Americano, and took tap lessons. He played for a local ballet studio for over 30 years. He was proficient in many different instruments. In addition to playing with other bands, Emmett led a group of saxophonists called O'Sullivan's O'Saxophones. He is survived by numerous family members, his longtime partner Barbara Rippel of Elk Grove, and many fellow musicians. He will be missed.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 25, 2019