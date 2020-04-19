Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph R. Ferreira. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Ferreira died peacefully on Easter morning at the age of 89 after a brief illness. A lifelong Placer County resident, Joseph lived in Loomis for the past 27 years. He attended Sierra College, CSU Sacramento, University of the Pacific, and Stanford University where he ultimately earned his doctorate degree in psychology. Joseph was a highly respected educator, School Board member, community leader, and friend. He had a long career with San Juan Unified School District where he held the title of Associate Superintendent for Special Services. He taught graduate level Education classes at CSU Sacramento and UC San Francisco. Following his retirement from San Juan, Joseph was awarded a Fulbright fellowship which allowed him to study in Portuguese, his first language, in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. He then continued a path of service with the United States Department of Defense where he evaluated American military schools in 40 countries. Upon completion of his commission with the DOD, Joseph wrote grants further enabling Special Education programs in local school districts. He founded the White House Counseling Center in Carmichael and the Light House Counseling Center in Lincoln, California. Joseph was an avid traveler, a prodigious reader, and a spirited debater. He was famous in his circles for remembering everyone and everything he read, encountered, or met. A deep and serious thinker, he faced the world with a smile, speaking with strangers as friends, and with friends as rare and delightful gems to be mined for new ideas and insights. He treasured curiosity above all. We will sorely miss his dedication, his jokes, his conversation, and his wisdom. He is survived by his wife, Ruth (Michon) Ferreira, daughters Susan Ferreira, of San Francisco and Karen (Ferreira) Sordillo of Rocklin, son Joseph K. Ferreira of Meadow Vista, granddaughter Chelsea Sherman of Sacramento, grandsons Canon and Gabriel Marin of Granite Bay, great granddaughter Stevie Sherman of Roseville, nephews Daniel and Richard and niece Connie (Ferreira) Cornelius. He was preceded in death by his brothers Eddie and Alex, son Alexander, and grandson Joseph Sordillo. The family plans to host a celebration of life on Joseph's 90th birthday in August.

Joseph Ferreira died peacefully on Easter morning at the age of 89 after a brief illness. A lifelong Placer County resident, Joseph lived in Loomis for the past 27 years. He attended Sierra College, CSU Sacramento, University of the Pacific, and Stanford University where he ultimately earned his doctorate degree in psychology. Joseph was a highly respected educator, School Board member, community leader, and friend. He had a long career with San Juan Unified School District where he held the title of Associate Superintendent for Special Services. He taught graduate level Education classes at CSU Sacramento and UC San Francisco. Following his retirement from San Juan, Joseph was awarded a Fulbright fellowship which allowed him to study in Portuguese, his first language, in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. He then continued a path of service with the United States Department of Defense where he evaluated American military schools in 40 countries. Upon completion of his commission with the DOD, Joseph wrote grants further enabling Special Education programs in local school districts. He founded the White House Counseling Center in Carmichael and the Light House Counseling Center in Lincoln, California. Joseph was an avid traveler, a prodigious reader, and a spirited debater. He was famous in his circles for remembering everyone and everything he read, encountered, or met. A deep and serious thinker, he faced the world with a smile, speaking with strangers as friends, and with friends as rare and delightful gems to be mined for new ideas and insights. He treasured curiosity above all. We will sorely miss his dedication, his jokes, his conversation, and his wisdom. He is survived by his wife, Ruth (Michon) Ferreira, daughters Susan Ferreira, of San Francisco and Karen (Ferreira) Sordillo of Rocklin, son Joseph K. Ferreira of Meadow Vista, granddaughter Chelsea Sherman of Sacramento, grandsons Canon and Gabriel Marin of Granite Bay, great granddaughter Stevie Sherman of Roseville, nephews Daniel and Richard and niece Connie (Ferreira) Cornelius. He was preceded in death by his brothers Eddie and Alex, son Alexander, and grandson Joseph Sordillo. The family plans to host a celebration of life on Joseph's 90th birthday in August. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close