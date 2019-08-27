Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Theron Ray. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Theron Ray, born in Biddle, Montana on April 5, 1937, went home to the Lord peacefully while surrounded by his family on August 19, 2019. Joe had endured heart and kidney issues for several years, having lived a fulfilling life of purpose and love, always with a smile on his face. After early childhood he moved to Portland Oregon where he met his future wife, Arlene. Joe and Arlene courted for 6 years before being married July, 1955. If you knew them, you know it was a once in a lifetime love. They were married more than six decades.After serving a term in the Air Force, Joe and Arlene bought a home in Downey, California. There they adopted three children then moved to their forever home in Citrus Heights, California. They had three more children (Joel Patrick died two days after birth). Joe worked for Pacific Bell telephone company as a lineman and retired in 1994. He was an amazing storyteller, had such a giving heart, infectious laugh and everyone he met became a friend. Joe had plenty of hobbies-He was an expert fisherman, a fine wood-smith, a wonderful painter and loved to collect different kinds of clocks and old telephones. Most of all, he was an honorable husband, and exemplary family man.The light in Joe's eyes faded a bit when his beloved "Arlebo" died in November, 2018. With his own health battles it made it harder to fight the good fight but he did for as long as he could. He is survived by his brother Mel, his five children (Gary, Nancy, Amy, Leslie and Mike), 15 grandchildren (Ryan, Randi, Anton, Aaron, Anna, Ari, Nathan, Vanessa, Felicia, Victoria, Greg, Michaela, Emily, Alex and Alyssa) and 12 great grandchildren (Riley, Charlie, Arrow, Sawyer, Sophie, Jacob, Joseph, Elisha, Lily, Jase, Toby and Sadie Grace). The world lost a truly amazing irreplaceable soul. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.

