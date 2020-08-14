1/1
Jovita "Betty" Brunotte
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jovita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jovita "Betty" Abuda Brunotte, 84, of North Highlands, CA, passed away peacefully in the hospital on August 4, 2020. Jovita was born in Butig, Salcedo, Eastern Samar, Philippines, to Cornelia and Pasqual Abuda. Not just an exceptional cook and dancer, she had worked several jobs, had owned multiple businesses throughout her life, and helped family and friends move to the U.S. Even in her later years Jovita was active; she enjoyed playing pares pares, gambling at Stones, and spending time with family-often traveling to L.A. for reunions and festivals. Jovita is survived by her sister, Eledia; children, Elizabeth, Maria, Amador, and Brian; and many friends and family. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, August 17th, at Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes. Burial will follow the service in the same location, where she will be interred alongside her husband, Lewis, and her son, Delfin. Flowers and condolences may be sent to the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes
4701 Marysville Boulevard
Sacramento, CA 95838
(916) 256-2659
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved