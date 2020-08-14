Jovita "Betty" Abuda Brunotte, 84, of North Highlands, CA, passed away peacefully in the hospital on August 4, 2020. Jovita was born in Butig, Salcedo, Eastern Samar, Philippines, to Cornelia and Pasqual Abuda. Not just an exceptional cook and dancer, she had worked several jobs, had owned multiple businesses throughout her life, and helped family and friends move to the U.S. Even in her later years Jovita was active; she enjoyed playing pares pares, gambling at Stones, and spending time with family-often traveling to L.A. for reunions and festivals. Jovita is survived by her sister, Eledia; children, Elizabeth, Maria, Amador, and Brian; and many friends and family. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, August 17th, at Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes. Burial will follow the service in the same location, where she will be interred alongside her husband, Lewis, and her son, Delfin. Flowers and condolences may be sent to the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store