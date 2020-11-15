1/1
Juanita "Jonnie" Vincent
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita "Jonnie" Vincent
June 22, 1942 - November 6, 2020
Sacramento, California - With a heavy heart I'm very sad to say that my mother left to be with God, my older brother Michael and my father. She is preceded in death by her siblings Beverly Ambrose, David Volf and her two sons Bradley James and David Anthony. She worked hard all her life raising 3 sons with my father in a new state, Ca. Until retirement just recently she worked for Alice Elkins founder/owner of the Natoma Co for over 2 decades. She loved her job and the people that came into her life.
It's assuring to know that we will see her soon. Thank you to everyone with the kind words and condolences. There will be no services as to her request but please donate to her favorite charity St. Jude in her memory.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved