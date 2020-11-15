Juanita "Jonnie" Vincent

June 22, 1942 - November 6, 2020

Sacramento, California - With a heavy heart I'm very sad to say that my mother left to be with God, my older brother Michael and my father. She is preceded in death by her siblings Beverly Ambrose, David Volf and her two sons Bradley James and David Anthony. She worked hard all her life raising 3 sons with my father in a new state, Ca. Until retirement just recently she worked for Alice Elkins founder/owner of the Natoma Co for over 2 decades. She loved her job and the people that came into her life.

It's assuring to know that we will see her soon. Thank you to everyone with the kind words and condolences. There will be no services as to her request but please donate to her favorite charity St. Jude in her memory.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store