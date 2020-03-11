Kacey Herbst made her transition from this Life peacefully in her home on February 9, 2020. She is preceded by her parents, Charles & June Stone; her sister, Pamela Stone; and her son, David Sanford. At her professional peak Kacey was CEO for Community Health Charities of CA, where they raised $70 million for 50 health charities. Her Celebration of Life will be Sunday, March 15, 1:00 p.m. at the Unity Center of Davis. All are welcome. Kacey is survived by her husband of 27 years, Karl Herbst; her son, Brian Sanford; her daughter & son-in-law, Stacy & Jerry Beckwith; and her grandsons, Cory Glass and Andrew Sanford. She is an irreplaceable Light in the lives of those who love her. She will be missed more than words can express.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 11, 2020