Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kent Rohe Milton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kent Rohe Milton died October 5, 2019, and honor lamented the passing of one of its own. Born to Ray Carl and Ann Elisabeth (Rohe) November 19, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois, Kent's nearly 92 years both bear witness to and embody the steadfast power and importance of character, integrity, hard work, service, honesty and charity. As a child of the Great Depression and a military officer, Kent's family moved frequently. He spent part of his high school career at Fort Lewis, WA but ultimately graduated from Crete High School (Illinois) in 1945. Turning 18 only months after the end of World War II, Kent joined the navy and spent a year as a weatherman in the South Pacific. After briefly attending Washington State University with his brother, Carl, Kent transferred to the University of Southern California. He studied journalism while beginning married life with Barbara Alice Bradley, with whom he exchanged wedding vows August 12, 1950. In Los Angeles, Kent took his first newspaper job; and the Miltons began raising a family. Paul Rohe arrived February 12, 1952; Margaret Ann, April 10, 1954; Catherine Marie, March 4, 1956; Matthew Carl and Mark Allen, February 28, 1957. Following reporting stints with newspapers across Southern California, Kent joined the public affairs department of the California Highway Patrol in Sacramento in 1960. He served with the patrol until 1988, minus a brief interlude in private enterprise in the early 1970s. After settling in Fair Oaks in 1963, a sixth child, Andrew Kent, arrived November 19, 1965. Kent and Barbara spent four years (1989-1993) in the Washington, D.C. area, where Kent served in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. He and Barbara travelled the east coast enjoying the delights of American history nearly every weekend. Together, they also ventured across the globe on birding expeditions. Kent and Barbara loved playing bridge, and Kent was an avid golfer who, later in life, frequently shot his age. In 1993, Kent and Barbara returned "home" to California, where Kent resumed nearly full-time work with the California Highway Patrol, and they hosted grandchildren, family and guests whenever they could. Kent continued his retired annuitant service with the patrol well into his 80s. Because Kent was born just before the Depression, he understood - without ever being told - the value and significance of work. He recognized that his work was service and never took a job for granted. As a public relations professional, he sought to balance allegiance to his employer with his responsibility to the people his employer served. Kent understood that honesty and integrity were critical to striking that balance; his principled approach won the esteem of both his organization's leadership and the journalists who covered the organization. Kent's dedication to hard work stretched into his personal life. Though stricken with polio in 1954, and left with an atrophied calf muscle thereafter, he nevertheless vigorously participated in games and sports with his children. He never let his infirmity interfere with an active lifestyle, noting recently that his successful summit of Mount Whitney at age 54 was one of the highlights of his life. Over the years, Kent served as an elder at multiple Presbyterian churches, where his thoughtfulness blessed many. Small plaques discreetly displayed - but rarely discussed - in his private study attest to a deep-seated commitment to service as well as a humble spirit. Kent devoted himself to wife Barbara to the end, attending to her through illness and decline until her death September 18, 2015. Kent is survived by six children and their spouses, 15 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. While only the Lord can bestow the eagerly anticipated, "Well done, good and faithful servant," his family and friends declare, "Kent Rohe Milton, well done." A memorial service will be held on Sunday October 27th at 2:00pm at Shepherd of the Sierra Presbyterian Church, 5400 Barton Rd., Loomis, CA 95650. A reception immediately follows the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church.

Kent Rohe Milton died October 5, 2019, and honor lamented the passing of one of its own. Born to Ray Carl and Ann Elisabeth (Rohe) November 19, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois, Kent's nearly 92 years both bear witness to and embody the steadfast power and importance of character, integrity, hard work, service, honesty and charity. As a child of the Great Depression and a military officer, Kent's family moved frequently. He spent part of his high school career at Fort Lewis, WA but ultimately graduated from Crete High School (Illinois) in 1945. Turning 18 only months after the end of World War II, Kent joined the navy and spent a year as a weatherman in the South Pacific. After briefly attending Washington State University with his brother, Carl, Kent transferred to the University of Southern California. He studied journalism while beginning married life with Barbara Alice Bradley, with whom he exchanged wedding vows August 12, 1950. In Los Angeles, Kent took his first newspaper job; and the Miltons began raising a family. Paul Rohe arrived February 12, 1952; Margaret Ann, April 10, 1954; Catherine Marie, March 4, 1956; Matthew Carl and Mark Allen, February 28, 1957. Following reporting stints with newspapers across Southern California, Kent joined the public affairs department of the California Highway Patrol in Sacramento in 1960. He served with the patrol until 1988, minus a brief interlude in private enterprise in the early 1970s. After settling in Fair Oaks in 1963, a sixth child, Andrew Kent, arrived November 19, 1965. Kent and Barbara spent four years (1989-1993) in the Washington, D.C. area, where Kent served in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. He and Barbara travelled the east coast enjoying the delights of American history nearly every weekend. Together, they also ventured across the globe on birding expeditions. Kent and Barbara loved playing bridge, and Kent was an avid golfer who, later in life, frequently shot his age. In 1993, Kent and Barbara returned "home" to California, where Kent resumed nearly full-time work with the California Highway Patrol, and they hosted grandchildren, family and guests whenever they could. Kent continued his retired annuitant service with the patrol well into his 80s. Because Kent was born just before the Depression, he understood - without ever being told - the value and significance of work. He recognized that his work was service and never took a job for granted. As a public relations professional, he sought to balance allegiance to his employer with his responsibility to the people his employer served. Kent understood that honesty and integrity were critical to striking that balance; his principled approach won the esteem of both his organization's leadership and the journalists who covered the organization. Kent's dedication to hard work stretched into his personal life. Though stricken with polio in 1954, and left with an atrophied calf muscle thereafter, he nevertheless vigorously participated in games and sports with his children. He never let his infirmity interfere with an active lifestyle, noting recently that his successful summit of Mount Whitney at age 54 was one of the highlights of his life. Over the years, Kent served as an elder at multiple Presbyterian churches, where his thoughtfulness blessed many. Small plaques discreetly displayed - but rarely discussed - in his private study attest to a deep-seated commitment to service as well as a humble spirit. Kent devoted himself to wife Barbara to the end, attending to her through illness and decline until her death September 18, 2015. Kent is survived by six children and their spouses, 15 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. While only the Lord can bestow the eagerly anticipated, "Well done, good and faithful servant," his family and friends declare, "Kent Rohe Milton, well done." A memorial service will be held on Sunday October 27th at 2:00pm at Shepherd of the Sierra Presbyterian Church, 5400 Barton Rd., Loomis, CA 95650. A reception immediately follows the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close