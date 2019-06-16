Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kim Mary Fredrickson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kim Fredrickson, of Roseville, CA, passed on to be with the Lord on June 3, 2019 at UCSF Hospital after a five-year battle with pulmonary fibrosis. She was 62. Kim was born on February 11, 1957 in Burbank, CA. She received a bachelor's degree in Psychology from UCLA and a master's degree in Counseling Psychology from University of North Texas, Denton. Kim and Dave Fredrickson have been married for 41 years and together they had two children, Kurt and Chrissy. Kim was a widely respected and sought-after Marriage and Family Therapist for 30 years in Sacramento and Roseville, CA, as well as serving decades as a pastor's wife. She was also a popular speaker, teaching on marriage, parenting, and mental health issues. Kim taught as an Adjunct Instructor at Western Seminary in their master's program in Marriage and Family Therapy, and at William Jessup University in their Psychology program. Kim's deep faith, compassion and expertise made a lasting impact on her clients, students and her community. Kim became well-known for teaching on self-compassion and published her first book Give Yourself a Break in 2015 (re-released as The Power of Positive Self-Talk in 2018), and expanded her impact by blogging weekly on faith and self-compassion. Kim responded with her characteristic faith and bravery when she was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2015, and became a columnist for Pulmonary Fibrosis News, encouraging and caring for fellow patients with her informative weekly blogs. Kim published a book on parenting with compassion Give Your Kids a Break in 2017, and while very ill published Pulmonary Fibrosis Journey: A Counselor and Fellow Patient Walks with You in 2018. Kim and husband Dave thoroughly enjoyed doing life together, were very active in their faith, and made it a priority to live the fullest life Kim's illness would allow. In 2019 Kim became a lung-transplant candidate, but after a difficult four-month stay in the UCSF hospital ICU unit succumbed physically, but not emotionally or spiritually, to the disease. Kim is survived by her loving husband Dave, dear sister Kyle, beloved son and daughter-in-law Kurt and Maty, beloved daughter Chrissy, as well as in-laws and nephews and niece she loved dearly. Kim's life is celebrated by the many grateful women and men to whom she spoke words of life, wisdom and encouragement. Truly, Kim was an extraordinarily faithful, loving and gracious woman. Her family and many friends will forever be thankful for her love and inspiring faith. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, June 22 nd at 10:30 a.m. at Life Community Church, 10020 Foothills Blvd., Roseville, CA 95747. In lieu of flowers, donations will be welcomed by The Pulmonary Wellness Society,

Kim Fredrickson, of Roseville, CA, passed on to be with the Lord on June 3, 2019 at UCSF Hospital after a five-year battle with pulmonary fibrosis. She was 62. Kim was born on February 11, 1957 in Burbank, CA. She received a bachelor's degree in Psychology from UCLA and a master's degree in Counseling Psychology from University of North Texas, Denton. Kim and Dave Fredrickson have been married for 41 years and together they had two children, Kurt and Chrissy. Kim was a widely respected and sought-after Marriage and Family Therapist for 30 years in Sacramento and Roseville, CA, as well as serving decades as a pastor's wife. She was also a popular speaker, teaching on marriage, parenting, and mental health issues. Kim taught as an Adjunct Instructor at Western Seminary in their master's program in Marriage and Family Therapy, and at William Jessup University in their Psychology program. Kim's deep faith, compassion and expertise made a lasting impact on her clients, students and her community. Kim became well-known for teaching on self-compassion and published her first book Give Yourself a Break in 2015 (re-released as The Power of Positive Self-Talk in 2018), and expanded her impact by blogging weekly on faith and self-compassion. Kim responded with her characteristic faith and bravery when she was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2015, and became a columnist for Pulmonary Fibrosis News, encouraging and caring for fellow patients with her informative weekly blogs. Kim published a book on parenting with compassion Give Your Kids a Break in 2017, and while very ill published Pulmonary Fibrosis Journey: A Counselor and Fellow Patient Walks with You in 2018. Kim and husband Dave thoroughly enjoyed doing life together, were very active in their faith, and made it a priority to live the fullest life Kim's illness would allow. In 2019 Kim became a lung-transplant candidate, but after a difficult four-month stay in the UCSF hospital ICU unit succumbed physically, but not emotionally or spiritually, to the disease. Kim is survived by her loving husband Dave, dear sister Kyle, beloved son and daughter-in-law Kurt and Maty, beloved daughter Chrissy, as well as in-laws and nephews and niece she loved dearly. Kim's life is celebrated by the many grateful women and men to whom she spoke words of life, wisdom and encouragement. Truly, Kim was an extraordinarily faithful, loving and gracious woman. Her family and many friends will forever be thankful for her love and inspiring faith. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, June 22 nd at 10:30 a.m. at Life Community Church, 10020 Foothills Blvd., Roseville, CA 95747. In lieu of flowers, donations will be welcomed by The Pulmonary Wellness Society, www.pulmonarywellness.com/society Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close