L. Kay Casey

Obituary
L. Kay Casey passed away peacefully on Sept. 11, 2019. Kay was born on March 7, 1933 to Forrest and Ella (McNeil) Lowe in Inglewood CA. She was a wonderful mother survived by four children, Mike (Terri) Casey, Jan (Allen) Casey Geoffroy, Lyn (Evan) Mortenson, and Patty (Pat) Hogan. She has 9 grandchildren, Christopher, Brian, Aaron, David, Garrett, Jaime, Julie, Lauren, and Douglas; and 13 great grandchildren. Everyone looked up to Kay, not only physically, but as a good example and role model for her family and friends. Kay was a huge Sacramento Kings fan, and she enjoyed reading, crafts, and playing Skip-Bo. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She will be deeply missed and forever loved.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 22, 2019
