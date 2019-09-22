L. Kay Casey passed away peacefully on Sept. 11, 2019. Kay was born on March 7, 1933 to Forrest and Ella (McNeil) Lowe in Inglewood CA. She was a wonderful mother survived by four children, Mike (Terri) Casey, Jan (Allen) Casey Geoffroy, Lyn (Evan) Mortenson, and Patty (Pat) Hogan. She has 9 grandchildren, Christopher, Brian, Aaron, David, Garrett, Jaime, Julie, Lauren, and Douglas; and 13 great grandchildren. Everyone looked up to Kay, not only physically, but as a good example and role model for her family and friends. Kay was a huge Sacramento Kings fan, and she enjoyed reading, crafts, and playing Skip-Bo. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She will be deeply missed and forever loved.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 22, 2019