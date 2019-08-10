Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Dahling Webb. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Dahling Webb, 74, passed away July 5, 2019 peacefully at his home in Carmichael after losing his three-year battle to Esophageal Cancer. Larry Dahling, known to his family and friends as Dahling, was born to parents Lee and Geraldine Webb on November 7, 1944 in South Carolina. Dahling graduated from the University of Missouri before moving to California for his first job at United States Postal Service. Many impressive titles and promotions followed over his 37 years in the workforce but his greatest accomplishment was the love of his life Leslye, and their three children. Dahling's motto in life was always Family First. Dahling will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 49 years, Leslye and their children, Ryan (Paige), Jordan and Sydney (Tom). Dahling will also be fondly remembered by his 5 grandchildren, Carter, Evan, Georgia, Finley and Heston, by his mother Geraldine, his brother Gerald, (Virginia) his brother-in-law Larry (Dora Lee) and three nieces and three nephews. Dahling was predeceased by his father Lee F. Webb. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2 PM at his home in Carmichael.

