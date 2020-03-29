Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leah Alexson Hall Young. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leah was born on November 21, 1932 in Auburn, CA and passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020 in Roseville due to pancreatic cancer. She was the daughter of Hjalmer and Ina Alexson, both deceased who lived in Rocklin and later in Roseville. She was a 1950 graduate of Roseville High School and a past honored queen of Bethel No. 39, International Order of Job's Daughters and a member of the Silver Key Honor Society. After graduating from Sacramento State in 1954, she taught elementary school in the Sacramento School District until her marriage to Nason Hall in February, 1958. When the couple moved to Los Angeles, Leah taught in Beverly Hills from 1958 -61. They subsequently lived in Illinois, Ohio, and Wisconsin where they raised their two children, Brad and Jennifer. Upon returning to Roseville in 1982, Leah received her Special Education Credential and taught in the San Juan District for 13 years until her retirement. During this time married Shafter "Bill" Young, also deceased, and was a companion of Robert "Bob" Eich in Roseville until his passing. She is survived by her sister Maxine Chatelain of Arizona, daughter Jennifer Mraz, grandchildren Ethan and Emma Mraz, son-in-law Richard Mraz of Wisconsin, nephews Craig Chatelain (Patricia) of Roseville, and Brian Chatelain (Linda) of Arizona, and many cousins and dear friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in Leah's name may be made to the Rocklin Historical Society at P.O. Box 1, Rocklin, CA 95677.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 29, 2020

